Armed groups block service and engineering vehicles in Al-Sadr City, Baghdad

Shafaq News / A government source reported today, Wednesday, that armed groups prevented service and engineering vehicles from entering a sector in Al-Sadr City neighborhood, east of the capital Baghdad, for rehabilitation purposes.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that these groups hindered the entry of vehicles from carrying out work in the Sifir sector of Al-Sadr City, while residents are urging for permission to pave the streets and improve essential services.

The source did not specify the affiliation or the reason behind the actions taken by these groups.