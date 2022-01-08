Armed group uses live bullets against demonstrators who prevented holding a Soleimani's memorial in Wasit

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T11:17:29+0000

Shafaq News/ An force affiliated with the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement stormed a square downtown the city of al-Kout in Wasit after a group of demonstrators attempted to prevent the movement proponents of organizing a commemoration of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds force, and the deputy commander of Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The commemoration ceremonials were scheduled to take place in the same square the demonstrators gathered in. Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the armed force deployed live bullets to disperse the demonstrators who torched tires on the roads and inside the square.

