Armed group targets Ain al-Assad base, claims responsibility for attack

Shafaq News/ Ain al-Assad military base, housing American soldiers, came under a direct attack by an armed group, according to a security source on Thursday.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the armed group targeted the base with medium weapons, including RPG shells, leading to clashes between the attackers and forces stationed at the base. The exchange resulted in the death of one man.

Subsequently, a group identifying itself as Al-Dhafirin, a faction in the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, the group asserted that they "targeted the towers of the American occupation base in Anbar (Ain Al-Assad) with seven RPG shells from a close range." The attack also involved a barrage of bullets and clashes with "enemy infantry" before the group withdrew.

The armed group further disclosed that one member of the group died in the clashes.

"Jaafar al-Sadiq Ahmad al-Ta'i (Mudrak) martyred during the clash with the American occupation infantry around the Ain al-Assad base."