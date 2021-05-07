Armed factions organize a parade in Kirkuk on the occasion of Quds day

Shafaq News / Armed factions affiliated with al-Hashd al-Shaabi organized a parade in the streets of Mosul and Kirkuk today, on the occasion of International Quds Day.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that each faction had a separate procession that roamed the city's streets, pointing out that the demonstrators blocked several streets.

In Kirkuk, people gathered, roamed the city streets, and organized several events celebrating the occasion.

The factions used to parade every year by holding numerous events, but this year, the celebration was restricted to processions roaming some streets.

Quds Day is an annual event opposing Israel's occupation of Quds, in Palestine. Anti-Israel demonstrations are organized on this day in some Arab and Islamic countries and societies around the world. It is held every year on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.