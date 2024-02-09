Armed factions in Iraq resume military operations against US bases

Shafaq News / On Friday, armed factions in Iraq announced the resumption of their military operations against U Sbases. In a statement issued by the armed factions, aka Islamic Resistance in Iraq, they granted the "occupying forces an opportunity to exit sacred lands as a lifeline," recalling the previous resistance that compelled the withdrawal of occupying forces in 2011.

The statement emphasized that "recent events exposed the fact that the occupying enemy does not leave due to weariness or deceit, understanding only the language of arms. This was evident in their recent attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fighters in Al-Qaim, Akashat, and other locations." The factions condemned the assassination of the prominent leader Abu Bakr Al-Saadi in Baghdad, considering it "a breach of all rules of engagement."

The factions highlighted their "profound knowledge of the cunning nature of their enemy and the battlefields of confrontation." They reaffirmed their commitment "to their responsibilities toward their people, country, and nation under any circumstances."

The factions called on their brethren in jihad to "join the ranks of the resistance actively," urging them to "prepare for effective participation in expelling the occupation during this historical stage for Iraq and the region."

Last Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir al-Saadi in al-Mashtal area east of the capital Baghdad, stating that he was responsible for attacks targeting its forces in the region.

CENTCOM stated, "At 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, CENTCOM forces conducted a one-sided strike in Iraq in response to attacks on US service members, resulting in the death of the Kata'ib Hezbollah commander responsible for direct planning and participation in attacks on US forces in the region. There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time."