Armed factions claim attack on U.S. Military Base in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Shafaq News/ Several armed factions in Iraq announced on Friday that they had successfully targeted a military base in the Kurdistan Region.
In a statement distributed by the factions, they claimed responsibility for the attack on the Harir base, located approximately 45 km from Erbil International Airport. According to the statement, the attack was carried out at dawn using two drones, which struck their intended targets directly.
There has been no official confirmation of the attack from the Iraqi Security Media Cell or the Global Coalition forces stationed in Iraq.