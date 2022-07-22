Report

Armed faction claims responsibility for the attack on Zlikan base 

Date: 2022-07-22T19:20:12+0000
Shafaq News / The so-called "Islamic Resistance, Ahrar al-Iraq brigade", claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted Zlikan Turkish base earlier on Friday.

The Brigade said in a statement that the attack came in retaliation for the victims of the "Turkish attack on Duhok".

"We claim responsibility for the attack against Turkish occupation base in Zlikan, carried out with 122 mm Grad-type missiles... and this is only the beginning."

Earlier today, the administrator of Zlikan sub-district, Mohammed Amin, confirmed to Shafaq News agency that a rocket landed at Zlikan Turkish base, noting that two rockets and a launchpad were found after the incident.

