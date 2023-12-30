Armed drone hits U.S. base near Erbil, Iraqi armed group claims responsibility
Shafaq News/ An armed drone targeted al-Harir airbase hosting U.S. forces near the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, on Saturday.
A group called the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" claimed responsibility for the attack, saying in a statement that it targeted al-Harir airbase with a drone.
The attack is the second of its kind in less than 24 hours.
The authorities in Baghdad and Erbil have not issued any statements confirming or denying the incident.
U.S. and international forces based in Iraq and across the border in Syria have been on high alert amid dozens of attacks on their bases in the weeks since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.