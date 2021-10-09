Are there plans for a "military coup" in Iraq?

Date: 2021-10-09T19:56:44+0000

Shafaq News/ The security expert, Adnan Al-Kinani, commented today, Saturday, on the government's decisions to close airports and border crossings on the elections day. Al-Kinani told Shafaq News Agency, "This decision has no relation with securing the elections and the military establishment." Concerning that this step might be considered as "silent military coup," Al-Kinani said, "The decisions of the coup come suddenly and without warning…we would have said that something is being planned behind the scenes, but it cannot be considered a military coup." silent." The Committee supervising the Iraqi elections announced that closing airports and ports would be implemented after several hours due to the elections' day. The Committee said in a statement, "closing the entrances to the governorates and banning the movement of people, preventing the movement of motorcycles, small wheels and loads, will enter into force from 0100 a.m. on Sunday until 0600 a.m. on Monday." The Committee also indicated that "shops, restaurants, and malls will be closed, except for pharmacies and foodstuffs stores."

