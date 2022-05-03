Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Arabs left YBS after the clashes with the Iraqi army in Sinjar-source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-03T20:42:29+0000
Arabs left YBS after the clashes with the Iraqi army in Sinjar-source

Shafaq News/ Arabs fighting with the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) refused to take part in the ongoing confrontations with the Iraqi army in Sinjar's al-Shamal sub-district.

"Hundreds threw down their arms and left the YBS ranks after the clashes that erupted between the army and the forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK)," a source revealed.

Clashes first erupted late on Sunday when the Iraqi military launched an operation to clear the area of YBS forces.

The fighting between the Iraqi army and the YBS intensified on Monday, spreading to other areas in Sinjar district.

The Iraqi military said the offensive was to dismantle YBS checkpoints that had prevented citizens from returning to their homes and undermined Iraqi state authorities.

Soldiers attempted to open the roads but came under “heavy fire”, the military said in a statement, referencing the presence of “snipers on the rooftops” and mine-riddled roads.

related

Leader of the Shammar tribe: "Our sons are being killed with state weapons in Sinjar"

Date: 2020-10-16 18:08:17
Leader of the Shammar tribe: "Our sons are being killed with state weapons in Sinjar"

France calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

Date: 2022-04-06 17:42:05
France calls for implementing the Sinjar agreement

A high-level military delegation arrives in Sinjar to follow up on the security situation

Date: 2022-05-03 09:28:08
A high-level military delegation arrives in Sinjar to follow up on the security situation

Poor services and lack of security force the Yazidis to leave Sinjar again 

Date: 2021-07-31 13:53:42
Poor services and lack of security force the Yazidis to leave Sinjar again 

SMC opens an investigation into the shooting incident in Sinjar district

Date: 2021-12-12 16:01:17
SMC opens an investigation into the shooting incident in Sinjar district

Al-Ghanimi issues a directive to enhance the security presence in Sinjar

Date: 2020-12-13 12:43:07
Al-Ghanimi issues a directive to enhance the security presence in Sinjar

Turkish drones attack YBŞ in the Sinjar district

Date: 2022-01-21 14:45:27
Turkish drones attack YBŞ in the Sinjar district

PMF denies arresting journalists in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-24 14:10:40
PMF denies arresting journalists in Sinjar