Arab nations top global low crime rate rankings, Iraq 72nd

Shafaq News / Two Arab countries have claimed the top two spots globally for the lowest crime rates, according to data provided by the "Numbeo" website, which offers information on consumer prices, crime rates, and healthcare quality. Qatar was ranked first out of 142 countries, with a safety index of 85.2%, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a safety index of 84.9%. Meanwhile, Iraq ranked 72nd on the list.

The website's table showed that Qatar's crime rate was the lowest in the world, followed by the UAE in second place with a safety index of 83.8%. Taiwan ranked third with a safety index of 83.8%, while the Isle of Man ranked fourth with a safety index of 82%. Oman ranked fifth with a safety index of 80.3%, followed by Hong Kong in sixth place with a safety index of 78.5%.

Armenia ranked seventh with a safety index of 78%, followed by Japan in eighth place with a safety index of 76.9% and Switzerland in ninth place with a safety index of 76.4%.

The Bahraini ranked tenth with a safety index of 76%, while Venezuela ranked last on the list with a safety index of 17.4%, followed by Papua New Guinea with a safety index of 20.1%.

In the Arab world, Qatar and the UAE took the top two spots, followed by Oman in third place, Bahrain in fourth place, Saudi Arabia in fifth place, Kuwait in sixth place, Jordan in seventh place, Tunisia in eighth place, Iraq in ninth place with a safety index of 53.9%, Lebanon in tenth place, Sudan in eleventh place, Egypt in twelfth place, Algeria in thirteenth place, Libya in fourteenth place, Somalia in fifteenth place, and Syria in sixteenth place.