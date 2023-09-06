Arab foreign ministers discuss unified stance on Turkish actions and regional challenges

Shafaq News/ During the 160th session of the Arab League Council held in Cairo on Wednesday, Arab foreign ministers convened to deliberate on forging a unified Arab stance regarding Turkish forces’ encroachments upon Iraqi sovereignty and Ankara’s involvement in the internal affairs of Arab nations.

The discussions encompassed a range of pressing Arab topics, with particular emphasis on the Palestinian conflict and the broader regional and global challenges.

Key subjects examined included the Arab-Israeli conflict, efforts to reinvigorate the Arab Peace Initiative, Israeli transgressions in Jerusalem, and its appropriation of Golan’s water resources.

Furthermore, ministers scrutinized developments in Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, the matter of UAE-controlled islands under Iranian sway, solidarity with Lebanon, navigation security, and energy provisions in the Arabian Gulf.