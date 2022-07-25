Arab figures in Nineveh announce a new political alliance 

Shafaq News/ A group of Arab political figures in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, announced the formation of the "Arab Nineveh Alliance" to push for a populist platform that might unfold into an "Arab political reference" that might help the governorate fight for its rights.

"The Arab Nineveh Alliance established itself in a preparatory conference attended by hundreds of political figures in Nineveh, and its capital city, Mosul," member of preparatory committee Khalaf al-Hadidi told Shafaq News Agency, "the alliance will hold a constituent conference in October."

"The alliance, in the core, is a social movement. We aim to expand outside Mosul and reach out to the districts and sub-districts," he added, "our ultimate goal is to form a huge movement that brings together the public figures who believe in the Arab identity in the governorate into a powerful lobby."

"In the future, the alliance will name 500 figures from all the administrative units in Nineveh in order to form an Arab political reference of the governorate," he continued.

"The injustice Nineveh inflicts because of monopoly is not a secret anymore...we aim to form a nucleus of a social gathering for the people of the governorate in order to fight for its rights," he concluded.