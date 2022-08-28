Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-28T17:56:24+0000
Arab families took advantage of Khanaqin's displacement waves, official says 

Shafaq News / Official statistics showed that more than 2,000 Arab families have relocated their records in different areas outside and inside Khanaqin, taking advantage of the Kurdish families' displacement waves caused by terrorism and political conflicts, according to the media official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Khanaqin, Ibrahim Hassan.

Hasan told Shafaq News agency that most of the Kurdish families in more than 20 villages on the outskirts of Khanaqin have left their homes, making it easier for Arabs to settle in these areas, which, according to him, is part of an Arabization plan prepared for Khanaqin. 

Hassan indicated that appointing non-Kurdish individuals to positions that are part of the Kurdish community's share is a clear marginalization of this component.

He called for putting an end to the marginalization and Arabization plans in Khanaqin, in order to preserve peaceful and social coexistence in the district.

Khanaqin (105 km east of Baqubah) is inhabited by a Kurdish majority, in addition to Turkmen and some Arab tribes.

