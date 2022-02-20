Report

Arab country willing to mediate between al-Sadr and al-Maliki; source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-20T15:37:03+0000
Arab country willing to mediate between al-Sadr and al-Maliki; source

Shafaq News/ An Arab country expressed interest in mediating between the Shiite rivals, the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement, a source revealed on Saturday, indicating it will act on addressing the contention between Muqtada al-Sadr and Nouri al-Maliki.

The source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency, "in the next few days, an Arab country with good ties with Shiite parties in Iraq will mediate to resolve the ongoing dispute between the leader of the Sadrist movement and the head of the State of Law Coalition to merge them into a single bloc in a manner that accommodates for the political weight and the results of the parliamentary election."

The source refused to reveal the name of the state.

"The mediation aims to serve the mutual interests and defuse the crisis that might have a negative impact on everyone if it exacerbated," the source said.

