Arab Parliament Chief calls for Asian-International fund to rebuild Gaza

Shafaq News/ The head of the Arab Parliament, Iraqi Lawmaker Muhsin al-Mandalawi, called for establishing an Asian-International Fund to rebuild the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

“The Palestinian people have suffered immensely from the Israeli occupation,” al-Mandalawi said in a speech to an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Tehran. “We must do everything we can to help them rebuild their homes and their lives.”

Al-Mandalawi, acting parliament speaker of Iraq, also called for a halt to the normalization efforts between some Arab countries and Israel. “We cannot stand by while our neighbors normalize relations with the occupying entity,” he said. “This only serves to legitimize the Israeli occupation and make it more difficult to achieve a just and lasting peace.”