Arab League's Secretary-General Emphasizes Iraq's Regional Role in Reducing Tensions

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shiaa Al-Sudani during the latter's visit to Egypt for the Iraqi-Egyptian Business Forum.

According to Jamal Rushdi, the official spokesperson for the Secretary-General, the Secretary-General acknowledged Iraq's regional importance and its role in reducing regional tensions. He praised Baghdad's efforts to promote stability and emphasized the positive impact of these initiatives.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Al-Sudani discussed ways to enhance regional economic integration, mainly through joint projects in railways and port modernization. The goal is to facilitate trade among regional countries and beyond.

Secretary-General Aboul Gheit stressed the significance of economic integration in achieving stability and prosperity, emphasizing the need to prioritize the economic file to address youth unemployment and create job opportunities.

The discussion also touched on various Arab issues, with Aboul Gheit commending Iraq's natural role in supporting essential matters, with a particular focus on the Palestinian issue.

Following the meeting, the Secretary-General accompanied Prime Minister Al-Sudani on a tour of the Arab League's new annex building, which Iraq funded through a generous grant. The completion and opening of the annex building are expected to take place soon.