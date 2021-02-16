Arab League condemns Erbil Attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T12:17:52+0000

Shafaq News / Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday condemned the rocket attack the Governorate of Erbil. Aboul Gheit stressed in a statement today the necessity to overcoming the current differences between Erbil and Baghdad, to unify efforts to face common challenges targeting the security and stability of Iraq, noting that the stability of Kurdistan is an “important pillar” for the stability of Iraq. The Secretary General expressed the solidarity of the Arab League with Iraq in its war against terrorism, and the support of the Iraqi government efforts to restore security and stability in all areas of the country. A rocket attack in Kurdistan ’Erbil on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured others. International and national parties condemned the attack. The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack calling on the UN Security Council and the United Nations to take the risks of this attack seriously and work to end the dangers that threaten the Kurdistan Region by helping the federal government implement the Iraqi constitution, especially Article 140. For his part, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, described the attack as a dangerous escalation, adding, "targeting Erbil, which caused casualties, represents a dangerous escalation and a criminal terrorist act targeting national efforts to protect the country's security and the safety of citizens. We have no choice but to enhance our efforts to root out the terrorism forces and the attempts to plunge the country into Chaos." “We deplore the deadly rocket attack on Erbil. Such heinous, reckless acts pose grave threats to stability. Iraq must be shielded from (external) rivalries. We call for restraint and for close Baghdad-Erbil collaboration to bring culprits to justice.” UNAMI said.

related

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Date: 2020-09-30 21:02:27

The commander of the area from which Erbil attack was launched arrested

Date: 2020-09-30 21:28:19

Iraqi and Kurdish Presidencies condemn the Erbil rocket attack, warning of "Chaos

Date: 2021-02-16 05:50:37

Mithal al-Alusi: the US administration shall respond to the Erbil attack firmly

Date: 2021-02-16 10:39:36