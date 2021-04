Shafaq News / Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will visit Iraq tomorrow, Saturday.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that Aboul Gheit will conduct an official visit to Baghdad tomorrow to meet the President, the Prime Minister and the Parliament Speaker, in addition to a number of Iraqi political leaders.

The Secretary General will discuss the situation in Iraq and the region, and strengthen Baghdad's role in the Arab League. The Source added.