Arab Justice Ministers express solidarity with Palestine, condemn aggression on Gaza

Shafaq News/ The final communique of the 39th session of Arab Justice Ministers, held on Monday, expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause and condemned the ongoing violations, aggression, and siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.
Iraqi Minister of Justice, Khaled Shawani, who presided over the meeting in Baghdad, made this announcement in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, according to a statement received by Shafaq News Agency.
Shawani stated that "the session addressed several Arab agreements to combat terrorism, financial corruption, and the pursuit of corrupt individuals, as well as enhancing cooperation among Arab countries to unify Arab legislations in various fields."
He noted that the assembly voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and called for ceasing the Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza, lifting of the blockade, allowing the delivery of relief aid, and ending to the aggression.
Earlier today, the 39th session of Arab Justice Ministers commenced in the capital, Baghdad, with the participation of ministers and representatives from Arab justice ministries, along with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.