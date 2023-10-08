Arab Council of Interior Ministers to convene in Baghdad to discuss remote security training

Shafaq News/ The General Secretariat of the Arab Council of Interior Ministers on Sunday announced its decision to hold a meeting in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to deliberate on several critical issues, notably remote security training and qualification methods.

According to a statement issued by the Council's General Secretariat, the 13th Arab Conference of Heads of Security Training and Qualification Institutions, under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Iraq and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, will take place in Baghdad, hosted by the Ministry of Interior, from October 10th to 11th of this year.

The statement indicated that the conference will include representatives from the interior ministries of Arab countries, along with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Naif Arab University for Security Sciences, and delegates from the General Secretariat of the Arab Council of Interior Ministers.

The conference's agenda features a range of topics, including a conceptual model for remote security training and qualification, remote training: advantages and disadvantages, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on security training and qualification programs in the Arab world, and the "Nationalize" the English curriculum taught in the Arab interior ministries.

The General Secretariat will present the conference's recommendations to the next session of the Arab Council of Interior Ministers for appropriate actions to be taken, the statement concluded.