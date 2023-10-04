Appointments of Iraqi ambassadors raise concerns of political patronage

Shafaq News/ The process of selecting Iraqi ambassadors is subject to a power-sharing arrangement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and political parties, Haider al-Salamy, a member of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee, said on Wednesday.
The lawmaker, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, also raised question marks on the proficiency of some of the appointed diplomats.
"The selection of ambassadors is yet to be finalized. The cause? the quota system. Under this norm, the selection of the ambassadors is a shared responsibility between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, political parties, and components," he said, describing this approach as "significantly distant from professionalism."
He added that the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee has deliberated on this issue and worked deligently to ensure that half of the roster is formed from professional staff members from inside the foreign ministry.
This is because the total number of candidates is 70, with 35 candidates from the Ministry and 35 candidates selected by political parties.
"The challenge we are facing here is that the roster presented by the political parties is often a reflection of the quota system, instead of a carefully selected group seasoned and experienced diplomats," he concluded.