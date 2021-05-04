Report

Appealing the electoral law is unlikely at the moment, MP says

Date: 2021-05-04T14:56:43+0000
Appealing the electoral law is unlikely at the moment, MP says

Shafaq News/ MP of the State of Law coalition said that another motion to challenge the electoral law at the Federal Supreme Court is unlikely.

MP Gatah al-Rikabi said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "150 MPs signed a request to challenge the electoral law at the Federal Supreme Court. The request was submitted to the Presidium of the Parliament."

"At the moment, there is no room to appeal the law at the Federal Supreme Court," he added.

"An appeal to annul some articles of the law is very unlikely since the Independent High Electoral Commission has already commenced the measures and the preparations for holding the elections as scheduled."

