Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Aoun Welcomes Pope Francis in the land of "civilizations, religions and cultures"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-05T12:46:25+0000
Aoun Welcomes Pope Francis in the land of "civilizations, religions and cultures"

Shafaq News / The Lebanese President, Michel Aoun, commended Pope Francis's visit to Iraq, hoping that the visit would promote peace that Iraq and all the peoples of the region need.

" Welcome to His Holiness Pope Francis in the Levant, the land that has always been the intersection of civilizations, religions and cultures. We hope that this visit will give momentum to real peace, much needed by the Iraqi people & other peoples of the region.," Aoun said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport.

The Pope will visit Baghdad, Najaf (where he will meet the leading spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims, Ali al-Sistani), Ur city in Nasiriyah, Nineveh, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region.

He is currently in the Iraqi presidential palace, where an official welcoming ceremony is being held, provided that he will also meet with representatives of civil society and the diplomatic corps.

related

Baghdad Municipality Prepares for Pope Francis's Visit

Date: 2021-03-01 11:27:49
Baghdad Municipality Prepares for Pope Francis's Visit

Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-04 14:59:19
Baghdad prepares to welcome Pope Francis

Pope Francis to meet top Shiite cleric Sistani on Iraq visit

Date: 2021-01-28 12:30:35
Pope Francis to meet top Shiite cleric Sistani on Iraq visit

The Pope's visit is vital to Iraq at many levels, Minister of Culture says

Date: 2021-03-01 18:23:28
The Pope's visit is vital to Iraq at many levels, Minister of Culture says

Baghdad is ready to welcome the Pope, Fuad Hussien says

Date: 2021-03-04 17:35:53
Baghdad is ready to welcome the Pope, Fuad Hussien says

Pope Francis to visit Iraq in March

Date: 2021-02-01 20:54:40
Pope Francis to visit Iraq in March

Iraqi Movement announces the schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Date: 2021-02-08 15:46:17
Iraqi Movement announces the schedule of Pope Francis visit to Iraq

Ur ancient city lit up to receive Pope Francis

Date: 2021-03-02 06:48:13
Ur ancient city lit up to receive Pope Francis