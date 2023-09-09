Anti-Tehran party calls for international intervention to prevent anticipated Iranian attacks in Iraq's Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Iranian Kurdish Democratic Party urgently appealed to the international community, human rights organizations, the federal government of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to forcefully intervene to prevent any potential military strikes Iran might launch against Iranian Kurdish refugees residing in the Kurdistan region.

Earlier today, a senior military leader in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Iraq has a ten-day ultimatum to disarm the Iranian opposition groups in the Kurdistan region. The implication being a resumption of targeted strikes against these groups if the demands are not met.

The party, in a statement, highlighted the recurrent threats made by Iranian political and military authorities against the refugee camps harboring Kurdish political asylum-seekers in the Kurdistan region.

The statement condemned Iran's ongoing preparations to launch trans-border attacks on refugees, citing a dark history of three decades marked by assassinations of hundreds of refugees and activists, including recent years which witnessed several missile and drone attacks on camps, resulting in a tragic toll of civilian casualties including children.

Urgently calling for a collective gaze of the global entities and particularly the United Nations organizations and human rights groups to focus on the looming military and security preparations by Iran, the party appealed fervently to the federal government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to enact protective measures for the refugees residing within their jurisdictions.

With an unequivocal rejection of what they termed as the "Iranian allegations" used as a pretext for repeated assaults within neighboring states, the party emphasized its commitment to a policy aligned with international values and principles. The party underscored the necessity for maximal diplomatic efforts and other available measures to avert any form of Iranian attacks on refugees in the re