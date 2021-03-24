Anti-Narcotics officers to be empowered to handling with drug traffickers

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Interior stressed, on Wednesday the necessity to empower police officers to handle with drug traffickers.

The Undersecretary of Police Affairs in the Ministry, Lieutenant Gen. Imad Muhammad Al-Dulaimi, called in a statement for activating the work of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in pursuing drug traffickers and controlling borders by customs police.

According to the statement, all officers and employees of the Directorate will follow internal and external courses to empower their skills for limiting the drug trafficking problem.