Anti-Cybercrime law will be passed over to the next Parliamentary legislature, MP says 

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee confirmed today that the remaining time of the parliament's life is not enough to vote on the anti-cybercrime bill.

Committee member Saran Al-Ajibi told Shafaq News Agency, "The anti-Cybercrime Law is one of the most important laws in the council of Representatives, as it curbs cybercrime, which has become widely spread in our society.”

"The Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee worked in the previous period to prepare and study the law, taking the opinions and proposals of the relevant committees, members of Parliament and civil society organizations, into consideration."

"Unfortunately, the cybercrime law will be passed over to the next parliamentary session due to the absence of a quorum in the previous sessions and the preoccupation of representatives with electoral campaigns," Al-Aajibi continued.