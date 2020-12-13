Anti-Cyber Crimes law balances the Freedom of Speech and National Security interests, MP says

Shafaq News / A member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee said on Sunday that the Anti-Cyber Crimes Law achieves the balance between freedom of speech and national security interests.

Committee member MP Ali Al-Ghanimi told Shafaq News Agency, "the purpose of voting on the Information Crimes Law is to achieve a societal balance between freedom of speech and national security interests, including the security of individuals, institutions and the state."

He added, "The rulings issued against the defendants will be in accordance with the competent authorities, which is the National Center for Digital Evidence."

Al-Ghanimi explained, "National Symbols are every individual, whether a politician, employee or a citizen with Iraqi nationality."