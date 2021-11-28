Anti-Corruption Committee releases Jamal al-Karbouli 

Shafaq News/ The Deterring Corruption Committee released the Sunni political figure and former MP of al-Azm alliance, Jamal al-Karbouli, from detention earlier today, Sunday.

Earlier in April, the Anti-Corruption Committee, chaired by Lieutenant General Ahmed Abu Ragheef, detained Leader of al-Hal (Solution) Party Jamal al-Karbouli and his brother Mohammed, who is a lawmaker.

The party had 12 lawmakers in Iraq's dissolved parliament. Al-Karbouli is a businessman and owns major media institutions, including the al-Dijla television channel, which was shut down last year.