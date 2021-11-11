Report

Another prisoner passes away in Nasiriyah Central Prison 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-11T12:58:34+0000
Another prisoner passes away in Nasiriyah Central Prison 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar reported that a new death was recorded in Nasiriyah Central Prison.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that a 32-year-old prisoner from al-Diwaniyah Governorate was sentenced to death three times, in addition to life imprisonment three times also (on terrorism charges) died in Nasiriyah Central (Al-Hout).

The cause of death was the prisoner's kidney failure and severe anemia, the source said, adding that the body was transferred to the forensic medicine department.

