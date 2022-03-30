Another leading figure of al-Bayt al-Watani resigns

Shafaq News/ Another leading of the "al-Bayt al-Watani" (the National Home) on Wednesday announced his defection from the anti-establishment movement.

The party that emerged from the October protests is on the brink of collapse as factionalism and internal division are tearing apart the young party.

Ahmed Zaghir Jabr was the latest of the many leading figures who left the movement.

"I submit this resignation to you, announcing my final exodus from the al-Bayt al-Watani party; [it is] a resolute decision, because of the behavior of the movement's leadership that does not get along with my beliefs," Jabr said in his resignation letter that he submitted to the party's headquarters in Wasit.

Jabr said that some party members were "seizing the general secretariat" and "lobbying".

He also took an aim at Amir Hussein al-Ghorabi, the resigned secretary general of the movement, accusing him of running social media accounts who practiced defaming.

Jabr said that al-Ghorabi's resignation was a "play" aiming to undermine the report of the investigation committee and demonize its members.

On March 13, the party's representative in Wasit, Ahmed al-Bashek, and other senior members, along with dozens of their proponents, have submitted their resignation.

On March 5, the anti-establishment party expelled four of its 19-member general secretariat; a sign of growing internal strife inside the Wasit-based movement.