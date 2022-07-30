Another leader of the Coordination Framework calls for appeasement

Shafaq News/ A spokesperson to the Iraqi Islamic Supreme Council, a member party of the Shiite Coordination Framework led by Humam al-Hamoudi, called for "dialogue and respect" amid heated tension following a demonstration of the Sadrist movement's supporters inside the Green Zone and a call for counter-demonstration by the Coordination Framework.

The Council's spokesperson, Ali al-Defa'ee, said in a statement on Saturday, "maintaining the social security, protecting the people's interests and constitutional institutions is a religious and patriotic duty."

"The sincere political forces shall work for appeasement, protect our people perils, and avoid tension in the streets," al-Defa'ee said, "having differences is normal. The optimal solution for differences is adopting dialogue and seeking legal methods guaranteed by the constitution."