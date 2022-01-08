Another group of ISIS members' families to arrive in al-Jadaa camp soon, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-08T10:51:45+0000

Shafaq News/ Another group of Iraqi nationals will be transferred from al-Hol camp in the northeastern Syrian city of al-Hasakeh to al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh this week, a source revealed on Saturday. The source said earlier today that the rehabilitation center, in reference to al-Jadaa camp, will receive a group of 125 families. Since May, many hundreds of relatives of suspected ISIS members have been moved in groups from al-Hol camp in northeast Syria into al-Jadaa camps amid widespread discontent from the administration and people of the governorate.

related

Another group of ISIS members' families to arrive in al-Jadaa camp next week, former MP says

Date: 2021-12-26 09:53:56

An Air-supported military operation against ISIS in Mosul

Date: 2020-12-22 06:45:25

ISIS sniper kills three Iraqi soldiers in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-12-16 16:35:05

ISIS: 2 are arrested, and 1 foiled attack

Date: 2020-09-23 08:51:07

Joint security forces launch an Operation against ISIS between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-27 11:25:13

Iraqi air forces target ISIS sites in Hamrin mountains

Date: 2021-02-11 10:41:13

A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-18 13:35:11

PMF elements injured by ISIS attack near Baghdad

Date: 2020-04-23 10:12:22