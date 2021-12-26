Another group of ISIS members' families to arrive in al-Jadaa camp next week, former MP says

Shafaq News/ A fourth group of Iraqi nationals will be transferred from al-Hol camp in the northeastern Syrian city of al-Hasakeh to al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh this week, a former member of the Iraqi Parliament, Sherwan al-Dubardani, said on Sunday.

Al-Dubardani said in a statement earlier today that the rehabilitation center, in reference to al-Jadaa camp, will receive a fourth group of ISIS militants' families.

The new group is expected to arrive by Thursday, he added.

Since May, many hundreds of relatives of suspected ISIS members were moved in groups from al-Hol camp in northeast Syria into al-Jadaa camps amid widespread discontent from the administration and people of the governorate.