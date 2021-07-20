Another explosive device blew up in the Nasiriyah, no causalities

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that a second explosive device blew up on Tuesday evening in the Nasiriyah of Dhi Qar governorate, in the second attack of its kind within a few hours.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "An explosive device blew up in the Eridu neighborhood in the center of Nasiriyah, targeting the house of two brothers who work in the office of the governor of Dhi Qar."

The source added that the explosion caused only material damage.

He pointed out that “the security forces in Nasiriyah arrested two people on charges of planting the explosive devices

This evening, a security source told Shafaq News Agency, "A device exploded in the Al-Montazah neighborhood in the center of Nasiriyah, targeting the house of the prominent civil rights activist in the Dhi Qar demonstrations, Salam Al-Asmi."

"The explosion caused material damage to Al-Asmi’s house, without recording any causalities."