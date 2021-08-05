Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T18:48:22+0000
Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Babel.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a convoy of the Global Coalition on Babel highway.

No causalities were registered.

Earlier today, a security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in al-Diwaniyah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a convoy of the Global Coalition on al-Diwaniyah highway.

related

An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-01-31 15:06:04
An IED attack on a logistic convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Date: 2021-06-21 11:04:15
Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-03-21 09:25:13
A roadside bomb targets a convoy of the Coalition in Babel

Multi-million dollar equipment granted to the Ministry of Interior by the Coalition

Date: 2021-04-07 11:50:50
Multi-million dollar equipment granted to the Ministry of Interior by the Coalition

A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Babel

Date: 2020-09-27 16:30:35
A new explosion targets an international coalition convoy in Babel

Babel police command arrests a kidnapping gang north of the governorate

Date: 2021-04-21 09:20:26
Babel police command arrests a kidnapping gang north of the governorate

Babel Court issues a summons against the Governor and the head of the Governorate Council

Date: 2021-06-22 12:26:40
Babel Court issues a summons against the Governor and the head of the Governorate Council

Babel police command denies reports of an activist's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-02-07 18:00:06
Babel police command denies reports of an activist's assassination attempt