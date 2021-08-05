Another explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Babel

Shafaq News / A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted in Babel.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a convoy of the Global Coalition on Babel highway.

No causalities were registered.

