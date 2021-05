Shafaq News / A medical source reported that a second demonstrator succumbed to his wounds after being shot in al-Tahrir square.

Until the moment, two protestors were killed and 23 others were wounded by the security forces' live bullets and other violent acts that accompanied the protests in Baghdad, which also left 22 injuries among the security forces.

The security forces had fired live ammunition to disperse the masses demonstrating in al-Tahrir Square.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi instructed to open an investigation into the incident.