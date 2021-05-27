Report

Another death row inmate perished in al-Hout

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-27T07:27:07+0000
Another death row inmate perished in al-Hout

Shafaq News/ An inmate in Nasiriyah Central Prison (a.k.a al-Hout) reportedly deceased under mysterious circumstances on Thursday's morning.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the inmate who passed away this morning is a Nineveh fellow from Mosul. He has been on death row after he was sentenced to death in accordance with the provisions of Article 4/Terrorism.

"His body was transferred to the legal medicine department to resume the legal procedures in preparation to handing it to his relatives," the source added.

It is noteworthy that three inmates on death row had passed away in the past week in al-Hout prison after a quick deterioration of their health.

