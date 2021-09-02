Report
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-09-02T11:40:39+0000
Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness earlier today, Thursday.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the forty-ish inmate from Saladin sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.
The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.
Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in the Nasiriyah Central Prison recently.
