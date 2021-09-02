Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-02T11:40:39+0000

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness earlier today, Thursday. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the forty-ish inmate from Saladin sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis. The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings. Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in the Nasiriyah Central Prison recently.

related

Six inmates on death row executed in al-Hout today

Date: 2021-08-30 12:50:09

Al-Hout swallows a 45 years old inmate

Date: 2021-04-28 14:14:48

A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Date: 2021-05-28 09:45:39

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis

Date: 2021-08-01 08:23:01

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Date: 2021-08-21 17:42:13