Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-21T17:42:13+0000
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from severe respiratory disease

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a severe respiratory illness earlier today, Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the forty-ish inmate from Nineveh sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of Tuberculosis.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in the Nasiriyah Central Prison recently.

related

Al-Hout swallows a 45 years old inmate

Date: 2021-04-28 14:14:48
Al-Hout swallows a 45 years old inmate

A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Date: 2021-05-28 09:45:39
A new death case registered in Nasiriyah prison

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis

Date: 2021-08-01 08:23:01
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from Tuberculosis