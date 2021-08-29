Report

Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from advanced cardiovacsular disease

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-29T12:10:16+0000
Another death row inmate in al-Hout dies from advanced cardiovacsular disease

Shafaq News/ An inmate on death row in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, aka al-Hout (The Whale), reportedly died from a severe cardiovascular illness earlier today, Sunday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the 45 years old inmate from Baghdad sentenced to death pursuant to Article 4/Terrorism succumbed to the complications of hypertension.

The body, according to the source, was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department to continue the legal proceedings.

Tuberculosis has been a frequent cause of death among death row inmates in the Nasiriyah Central Prison recently.

