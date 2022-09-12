Report

Another Turkish soldier killed in clashes with PKK fighters din the Kurdistan region

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-12T09:57:23+0000
Shafaq News/ A Turkish soldier died after clashes with militants affiliated with the anti-Ankara Kurdistan's Workers Party (PKK), Turkey's Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday.

The Ministry said that soldier Fatih Kalkan succumbed to wounds he sustained during clashes in the north of the Kurdistan region earlier today.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Defense reported four deaths among soldiers serving across the borders in the Kurdistan region.

Since the beginning of its military campaign in Iraq, 58 Turkish soldiers have been killed in clashes with PKK fighters, the statement concluded.

