Shafaq News / The Governor of Basra, MP Asaad al-Eidani, resigned from his post as a member of the Iraqi Parliament.

al-Eidani addressed the Parliament Presidium in an official book in which it said that he does not mind being replaced by the candidate who had the highest number of votes among those who lost in the elections.

Earlier today, the Governor of al-Anbar, MP Ali Farhan Hamid, resigned from his post as a member of the Iraqi Parliament.