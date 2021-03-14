Another MP calls for easing COVID-19 restrictions

Shafaq News/ MP Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani called on the government and the Supreme Committee for Health and Safety to reconsider the restriction measures imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al-Sudani demanded in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency easing the COVID-19 restrictions promoting preventive measures (masks and social distancing) and launching awareness campaigns.

The Parliamentarian highlighted the economic and health consequences of the lockdown, indicating that gatherings still take place in popular areas despite the commitment in some other sites.

Al-Sudani said that the lockdown clobbered the day-laborers and low-income employees, especially in the private sector, which provoked demonstrations in Baghdad and Kirkuk.

He added that lockdown shuttled the prices, which plunged the citizens between the hammer of the restrictions and the high living costs' chisel.

Yesterday, Saturday, MP Basma Muhammad Bassim sent a formal request to the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, seeking to ease the lockdown measures in the country.

In an application appended to her signature, Muhammad sought to "partially make the curfew seven days a week and provide cash allocations to support poor families on curfew days."

She emphasized that the comprehensive lockdown has inflicted the Iraqi families in need.