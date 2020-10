Shafaq News / A security source reported today, Monday, that mortar shells landed on the outskirts of As Sa'diya district, shortly after a similar attack targeted Jalawla district (70 km northeast of Baqubah).

No causalities were registered.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the attack targeted the 110th Brigade of Feyli Kurds.

Earlier today, several mortar shells launched by ISIS terrorists landed on a village north of Jalawla district.