Another IED explosion targeting a liquor store in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ An official security source said this morning, Wednesday, that an improvised explosive device detonated at a liquor store in Baghdad. This incident became a nearly daily occurrence in the past few weeks.

The source told Shafaq News that an IED placed near a liquor store in al-Karrada area in central Baghdad exploded at dawn today, causing only material damage.

The incidents of targeting liquor stores have become quite remarkably frequent in the past few weeks. While no parties have adopted the attacks, observers say that they have the hallmarks of Shiite Islamic factions.