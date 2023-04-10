Ankara affirms crucial, positive visit of Iraqi PM to Turkey

Shafaq News / Turkish intelligence chief, Hakan Fidan, affirmed on Monday that the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to Ankara was crucial and positive.

During his meeting with the Iraqi National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, Fidan expressed his country's eagerness to enhance relations with Iraq in various domains, according to a statement.

The meeting tackled the latest updates of the security situations in the region, in addition to discussing the issues related to the security of the two countries. They also mapped out a plan to resolve security problems between the two nations and to control the borders.