Shafaq News/ Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dozens of residents of Umm Al-Hajoul village, south of Nasiriyah, blocked the main road linking Dhi Qar and Basra with burning tires.

The protestors demanded improving public services, especially electric power, according to our correspondent.

Iraqis have been protesting for many years against frequent power outages, especially in summer, when temperatures sometimes reach 50 degrees Celsius.