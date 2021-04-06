Angry protestors block al-Jumhuriyah bridge in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-06T12:14:10+0000

Shafaq News / The demonstrating unpaid lecturers have blocked a vital bridge in the capital Baghdad. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the demonstrators in al-Tahrir Square and blocked al-Jumhuriyah Bridge that leads to the Green Zone. Unpaid lecturers are protesting in different Iraqi governorates, denouncing ignoring their regularization in the fiscal budget law for 2021. The number of free lecturers is estimated at about 350 thousand, distributed over all Iraqi governorates. They are mostly teachers who get paid for each lesson they provide. Baghdad, Diyala, al-Anbar, Babel, Karbala, Najaf, al-Diwaniyah, Wasit, al-Muthanna and Dhi Qar have been witnessing widespread demonstrations and sit-ins since the approval of the Budget law.

