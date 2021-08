Shafaq News/ A main road in the center of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar was blocked on Friday by protestors.

A local source told Shafaq News Agency, " protestors blocked with tires the road of Nabi Allah Ibrahim Al-Khalil in the center of Nasiriyah City."

According to the source, the protestors were angry about the continued arrest of their colleagues at the Intelligence Division headquarters for several days.